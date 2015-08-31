LONDON Aug 31 Graham Leggat, who held the record for the quickest English top- flight hat-trick for over 51 years until Southampton's Sadio Mane broke it in May, has died aged 81.

The Scotland international scored three goals in exactly three minutes for Fulham in a club record 10-1 win over Ipswich Town in 1963.

Mane netted a hat-trick in two minutes 56 seconds in Southampton's 6-1 win over Aston Villa in the penultimate Premier League match of last season.

Leggat also played for Aberdeen and Birmingham City and the Scottish club on Monday described him as "one of the best to grace" their home ground of Pittodrie.

He moved to Fulham in 1958, the year he played for Scotland at the World Cup in Sweden.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)