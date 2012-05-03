Soccer-Wales can handle Serbia without Bale, says Allen
June 9 Wales are potent enough to cope with the absence of suspended playmaker Gareth Bale against Group D leaders Serbia in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday, midfielder Joe Allen has said.
May 3 Celtic manager Neil Lennon was given a six-match touchline ban on Thursday for his behaviour during the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Hearts but half the punishment was suspended.
Lennon ran on to the pitch to remonstrate with referee Euan Norris after last month's 2-1 loss, which ended Celtic's hopes of winning the cup as well as the league title.
Lennon was upset by Craig Beattie's injury-time penalty.
"The Judicial Panel found Mr Lennon in breach and imposed a six-match suspension; three matches to be served with immediate effect and three matches suspended until the end of next season," the Scottish Football Association said in a statement.
The outspoken Lennon, who has said he will apologise to Norris, has just served a two-match ban for another instance of criticising a referee.
June 9 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho deserves his title of "The Special One" as he can make challenging decisions to get wins and has won three trophies in his debut campaign at the Premier League club, midfielder Paul Pogba said.