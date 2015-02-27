LONDON Feb 27 Brian McClair was named Scottish Football Association's performance director on Friday, reuniting him with former Manchester United team mate and current Scotland manager Gordon Strachan.

The 51-year-old will leave United in May after a 25-year career at Old Trafford, where he was a player, youth coach and director of the youth academy.

Strachan, who played alongside McClair at United in the late 1980s, and previous national coaches Walter Smith and Andy Roxburgh were involved in the recruitment process.

"I am looking forward to coming home, working with the coaching team at the Scottish FA and the clubs, and sharing the knowledge I have built up in that time to take on this new, exciting challenge," McClair said in a statement.

McClair made 471 appearances for Manchester United between 1987 and 1998, scoring 127 goals and winning four Premier League titles. He earned 30 caps for Scotland.

One of McClair's roles will be to nurture young talent in Scotland, which has dried up in recent years compared to the 1970s and 80s when many of England's top teams were packed with Scottish players.

