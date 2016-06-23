June 23 Croatian midfielder Niko Kranjcar has signed a two-year deal with Rangers, the Scottish Premiership side announced on Thursday.

The 31-year-old, who was free agent after a short spell with American club New York Cosmos, will be manager Mark Warburton's sixth signing ahead of the 2016-17 season as Rangers return to the Scottish top-flight after four years in the lower division.

"We are delighted to secure a player of Niko's undoubted qualities and very much look forward to welcoming him to the club," manager Mark Warburton told the club's website(www.rangers.co.uk).

"Such a signing shows our desire to achieve a positive balance between young, hungry players and the undoubted necessity of experience and maturity.

Kranjcar, who has been capped 81 times for his country, previously played for Tottenham Hotspur and Queens Park Rangers and won the 2008 FA Cup final with Portsmouth. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)