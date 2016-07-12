Manager Mark Warburton has signed a new contract with Rangers that will keep him at the club until 2019, the Scottish Premiership side said on Tuesday.

Warburton became the first Englishman to take charge of Rangers when he was hired in June last year and helped the club return to the Scottish top-flight after four years in the lower division.

"I have said this many times since moving to Glasgow but it really is a huge honour and privilege to be Manager of Rangers Football Club and I am thrilled to agree a new contract, Warburton told the club's website (www.rangers.co.uk).

"This is a special football club with passionate supporters and the football department will continue to work hard to build on the solid foundations laid down last season."

