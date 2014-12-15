LONDON Dec 15 Rangers and Mike Ashley have been charged by the Scottish Football Association (SFA) over the minority shareholder's dual interest in the club and English Premier League Newcastle United.

"Except with the prior written consent of the board no person who is involved in any capacity ... in the management or administration of a club may at the same time either directly or indirectly be involved in any capacity ... in the management or administration of another club," the SFA said in a statement on Monday.

Ashley owns Newcastle and also has a 10 percent shareholding in second tier Rangers.

Earlier on Monday, Ally McCoist tendered his resignation as manager of the 54-times Scottish champions but will be given a salary rise while he serves a 12-month notice period. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)