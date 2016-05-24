May 24 Midfielder Joey Barton has joined Rangers from English Championship winners Burnley on a two-year contract, the Scottish club said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old, who signed a one-year deal with Burnley in August after being released by Queens Park Rangers, made 38 appearances this season, scoring three goals.

"One of the most recognisable figures in British football, Barton's signing is a real coup for Rangers and everyone at the club extends a warm welcome to him," the Scottish club said in a statement on their website (rangers.co.uk).

Barton is no stranger to controversy, making headlines for the wrong reasons during a career in which he also played for Manchester City, Newcastle United and French side Marseille.

"When I first found out there was an opportunity to come here, that got the blood pumping," Barton said.

"I'm fully aware of the situation the club has been in for the last few years but to be part of a group that is going to put this club back where it belongs was an opportunity - that if I didn't take I would probably have regretted it for the rest of my life."

Barton broke a pedestrian's leg while driving his car in 2005 and was jailed for six months in 2008 after admitting assault and affray.

His disciplinary record also includes bans for violent conduct and fines and suspensions for altercations with fans and team mates.

Rangers, record 54-times Scottish champions, ended a four-year absence from the top flight by winning the Championship this season. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)