LONDON Aug 19 Rangers midfielder Ian Black has been charged with betting offences by the Scottish FA, the national governing body said on Monday.

A statement on the SFA website said the player had been issued with a notice of complaint for betting against his "then-registered club" on three occasions.

Black is a former Hearts and Inverness Caledonian Thistle player who joined Rangers, currently in the Scottish third tier, in July 2012.

He has also been charged with breaching the SFA's rule 22 by betting on a further 10 football matches that involved his then-registered club and betting on 147 other matches.

A hearing has been set for Sept. 12. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by John Mehaffey)