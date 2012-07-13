July 13 Former Scottish champions Rangers were demoted to the fourth tier of the Scottish game after their financial crisis.

Here are some facts and figures about Rangers:

* EARLY DAYS:

- Had their first match on Flesher's Haugh at Glasgow Green in the centre of the city in 1872.

- Became established in 1873 when their first annual meeting was held and the office bearers were elected.

- Were one of the first 10 teams to join the Scottish Football League in the 1890-91 season. Their first league match was played in August 1890.

- Continued to move pitches until a final move to Ibrox in the south side of Glasgow in 1899.

- Won the Scottish League for the first time in that year, winning all 18 matches.

* HIGHS AND LOWS:

- Beat Dynamo Moscow 3-2 to win the 1972 Cup Winners' Cup in Barcelona. Runners-up in 1961 and 1967, and runners-up in the UEFA Cup in 2008.

- Scottish league champions 54 times, Scottish Cup winners 33 times and League Cup winners 27 times.

IBROX TRAGEDIES:

- During a match at Ibrox between Scotland and England in 1902, 25 people died and more than 500 were injured when a section of terracing collapsed and spectators plunged to the ground.

- A second tragedy occurred on Jan. 2, 1971. Sixty six fans were crushed to death and 145 injured when fans leaving Ibrox tripped and fell over each other after a last-minute Rangers equaliser against Celtic.

THE OLD FIRM:

- There are two theories on the origins of the term "Old Firm" to describe Rangers and city rivals Celtic. The first is that the teams got on so well at their first meeting they were "old firm friends". The second explanation derives from the commercial benefits of their matches together.

- First meeting between the two was in 1888 at Celtic Park, resulting in a 5-2 win for the home side.

- The friendly match marked Celtic's debut and would be the start of a rivalry that has lasted for 120 years.

FINANCIAL WOES:

- Rangers went into administration in February with over nine million pounds ($14.11 million) in unpaid taxes. They face a much larger potential liability in a separate tax dispute over how they paid their players over the past decade. Police have begun an investigation into the takeover of Rangers by businessman Craig Whyte who was in charge when the Glasgow club went into administration. Whyte bought an 85 percent stake in the club for a nominal one pound ($1.56) from David Murray in 2011.

- A consortium led by English businessman Charles Green has taken the club over but tax authorities failed to agree a settlement, meaning liquidation and a relaunch. Rangers' name was replaced by an anonymous "Club 12" when the Scottish fixtures were published last month.

- Relegating Rangers to the lowest Scottish division jeopardises lucrative television deals with BSkyB and ESPN which are based on a minimum of four meetings per season between Rangers and Celtic.

