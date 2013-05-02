SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Middlesbrough v Burnley
April 7 Facts and figures of Saturday's Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Burnley at the Riverside Stadium.
LONDON May 2 Former Rangers chief executive Charles Green has been fined 2,500 pounds ($3,900) by a Scottish FA tribunal for bringing the game into disrepute by making "comments of an offensive and racist nature"
The SFA said in a statement that Green, who left Rangers last month after leading the rescue effort of the former Scottish champions, had breached disciplinary rules by making the comments in a newspaper interview during his time at the club.
At the time of his notice of complaint, Green had apologised "unreservedly".
Glasgow club Rangers, Scottish champions a record 54 times, had to relaunch from the fourth tier after their former parent company collapsed under a pile of debt.
($1 = 0.6447 British pounds) (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Justin Palmer)
April 7 Facts and figures of Saturday's Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Burnley at the Riverside Stadium.
April 7 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has declared his admiration for Hull City counterpart Marco Silva before the sides clash in the Premier League on Saturday.