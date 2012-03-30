March 30 The administrators of cash-strapped
Scottish Premier League champions Rangers have given three
prospective bidders until next Wednesday to submit final offers
for the 140-year-old club.
"We fully understand the desire of supporters to see the
bidding process concluded as soon as possible and have asked
three bidders to submit best and final offers by Wednesday April
4," Duff and Phelps said in a statement on Friday.
"Bids have inevitably been the subject of widespread comment
and speculation but at this stage it would be unwise to perceive
any particular party to be a preferred bidder," the statement
added.
"It is likely that a successful bidder will require a period
of exclusivity to commit to final due diligence thereafter."
The administrators added in the statement published on the
club's website (www.rangers.co.uk) that five bids had been
scrutinised and two had since been rejected.
Rangers were forced into administration last month after
running up 9 million pounds ($14.4 million) in unpaid taxes
since Scottish businessman Craig Whyte took an 85 percent stake
in the club last May.
($1 = 0.6259 British pounds)
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ed Osmond)