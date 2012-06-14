June 14 Charles Green's consortium has taken
over stricken Scottish club Rangers and wants Ally McCoist to
remain as manager, the businessman said on Thursday.
"The consortium I represent has fulfilled its agreement with
the administrators and has completed the acquisition of the
business and assets of Rangers Football Club plc," Green said in
a statement.
"Our consortium wants Ally McCoist to remain as manager and
we firmly believe he is the man to take Rangers forward."
Earlier on Thursday, former Rangers manager Walter Smith had
said he was leading a group of Scottish businessmen who wanted
to take over the club and had urged Green to drop his deal.
The club's parent company has been consigned to liquidation,
meaning the 54-times champions must win the backing of other
teams in order to be readmitted to the Scottish Premier League.
(Reporting by Keith Weir; editing by Tony Jimenez)