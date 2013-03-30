LONDON, March 30 Rangers began their climb back from the depths when they guaranteed themselves promotion and a first place finish in the Scottish third division on Saturday despite being held to a 0-0 draw at Montrose.

No club in the world has won more domestic league titles than Rangers with 54 Scottish championships, but the Glasgow club, under a new parent company, were demoted to the bottom tier of the Scottish league system at the start of this season after a series of financial problems.

Their point in the early match of the day at Montrose's modest Links Park ground took them to 71 points from their 31 games and meant they had an anxious wait until Queens Park played Elgin City later.

Second-placed Queens Park subsequently lost 1-0 at home to Elgin and remained on 49 points, 22 behind Rangers with only seven games to play. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)