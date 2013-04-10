April 10 Rangers chief executive Charles Green has been issued with a notice of complaint for alleged comments of an "offensive and racist nature", the Scottish FA said on Wednesday.

Green's comments in The Scottish Sun on Sunday about his Pakistani friend and former Rangers director Imran Ahmad broke two SFA rules for "bringing the game into disrepute by making comments in a media interview of an offensive and racist nature."

He was also accused of not acting in the "best interests of Association Football."

Green has until next Wednesday to respond to the complaint, the SFA statement added.

Former Scottish Premier League club Rangers, who won the third division title last month under a new parent company, were demoted to the bottom tier of the Scottish league system at the start of this season after a series of financial problems. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ken Ferris)