Jan 14 Former champions Rangers set out their vision on Monday for a reform of Scottish club soccer after threatening last week to try to find a European league to play in.

Rangers, now in the fourth tier because of financial problems, proposed delaying any changes to the Scottish structure until 2014/15.

The Glasgow club also recommended splitting the game into three leagues of 14 clubs rather than the proposed 12-12-18 format that could take effect from next season.

Chief Executive Charles Green softened his threat to leave the Scottish game but restated Rangers' ambition to be part of any future cross-border European league.

"I am fully aware of the unique challenges a club the size of Rangers face in Scotland. That is why we must explore all options for the long-term, including playing out-with (outside) Scotland," Green said in a statement on the club's website.

"Of course, that is not something anyone is expecting could happen tomorrow but, over time, things are likely to change in football and we must be ready for such potential outcomes."

Rangers are angry that they were not invited to talks last week that led to the latest proposals for a reform of the cash-strapped Scottish game.

They are also frustrated that the plans would leave them languishing in an enlarged bottom tier. They currently lead the Scottish Third Division by a massive 19 points.

Green is attempting to rebuild Rangers after the club collapsed last season under a pile of debt and was forced to rebuild from the lowest rung of the Scottish professional game.

Rangers and Glasgow rivals Celtic have dominated Scottish club soccer for decades and the downfall of Rangers has added to the financial problems facing many teams.