LONDON, March 12 Rangers have turned to another former stalwart to help guide them through their latest period of turbulence by appointing Stuart McCall as manager until the end of the Scottish season.

The Glasgow club said on Thursday that McCall, who played for Rangers for seven years from 1991, had replaced Ally McCoist.

McCoist has been on gardening leave since December, while caretaker boss Kenny McDowall left on Thursday.

McCall is currently Scotland's assistant manager to Gordon Strachan and left Motherwell in November after four years as manager at Fir Park.

"Rangers can today confirm that Stuart McCall has been appointed as manager of the club on a short term contract until the end of the season," Rangers said in a statement.

Rangers, who re-formed as a fourth-tier club in 2012 after being wound up, now play in the Scottish second tier but have been blighted by financial troubles, problematic takeovers and boardroom infighting.

South Africa-based businessman Dave King won the battle for control of the club last week, winning a vote to oust the board and appoint himself and others to the helm of the 54-times league champions.

They are currently third in the Scottish Championship, 22 points behind leaders Hearts. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alan Baldwin)