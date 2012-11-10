Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 10
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Hearts 1
Kilmarnock 3 Ross County 0
Motherwell 1 Dundee 1
St. Mirren 1 Aberdeen 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 11 6 3 2 21 11 21
2 Hibernian 12 6 3 3 23 16 21
3 Aberdeen 13 5 6 2 19 12 21
4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 13 4 7 2 26 21 19
5 Kilmarnock 13 5 3 5 20 15 18
6 St. Johnstone 12 5 3 4 15 16 18
-------------------------
7 Motherwell 13 4 5 4 17 18 17
8 Dundee United 11 4 4 3 12 13 16
9 Ross County 13 3 6 4 15 19 15
10 Hearts 13 3 5 5 13 14 14
11 St. Mirren 13 3 3 7 17 26 12
12 Dundee 13 2 2 9 6 23 8
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 11
Hibernian v Dundee United (1245)
Celtic v St. Johnstone (1500)