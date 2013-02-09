Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 9
Aberdeen 0 St. Mirren 0
Dundee United 3 Hearts 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Celtic 3
Kilmarnock 2 Motherwell 0
Friday, February 8
Dundee 0 Ross County 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 25 17 4 4 55 18 55
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 24 9 10 5 49 40 37
3 Motherwell 24 10 7 7 40 34 37
4 Hibernian 25 9 7 9 32 31 34
5 St. Johnstone 24 8 9 7 29 30 33
6 Dundee United 25 8 9 8 40 42 33
-------------------------
7 Aberdeen 26 8 9 9 31 34 33
8 Kilmarnock 25 8 8 9 37 34 32
9 Ross County 25 7 11 7 31 34 32
10 Hearts 25 7 9 9 25 31 30
11 St. Mirren 25 7 8 10 33 43 29
12 Dundee 25 3 5 17 14 45 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 11
Hibernian v St. Johnstone (1930)