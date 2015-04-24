April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Friday
Friday, April 24
Hamilton Academical 2 Motherwell 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hamilton Academical 34 13 7 14 44 48 46
2 Partick Thistle 33 10 8 15 41 38 38
3 Kilmarnock 33 10 8 15 35 46 38
4 Ross County 33 10 7 16 39 56 37
-------------------------
5 Motherwell 34 9 4 21 33 59 31
-------------------------
6 St. Mirren 33 6 3 24 22 59 21
5: Relegation play-off
6: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 25
Ross County v Partick Thistle (1400)
St. Mirren v Kilmarnock (1400)