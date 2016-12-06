Dec 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, December 6
Aberdeen 5 Kilmarnock 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 13 12 1 0 39 11 37
2 Rangers 16 8 5 3 21 17 29
3 Aberdeen 15 8 3 4 28 15 27
4 Hearts 16 7 6 3 31 19 27
5 St. Johnstone 15 6 4 5 22 19 22
6 Kilmarnock 16 4 5 7 15 29 17
-------------------------
7 Ross County 16 3 7 6 17 28 16
8 Hamilton Academical 15 2 9 4 17 21 15
9 Motherwell 15 4 3 8 20 27 15
10 Dundee 16 4 3 9 14 22 15
11 Partick Thistle 15 3 5 7 17 22 14
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 16 3 5 8 21 32 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, December 9
Partick Thistle v Celtic (1945)
Saturday, December 10
Aberdeen v St. Johnstone (1500)
Dundee v Ross County (1500)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hamilton Academical (1500)
Motherwell v Kilmarnock (1500)
Rangers v Hearts (1500)