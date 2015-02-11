Feb 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, February 11
Partick Thistle 0 Celtic 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 23 17 3 3 46 12 54
2 Aberdeen 24 16 3 5 41 21 51
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 24 15 3 6 35 22 48
4 Dundee United 23 14 3 6 46 30 45
5 Hamilton Academical 26 12 5 9 39 32 41
6 St. Johnstone 24 10 4 10 21 25 34
-------------------------
7 Dundee 25 8 9 8 37 38 33
8 Kilmarnock 24 8 5 11 23 30 29
9 Partick Thistle 24 6 7 11 32 31 25
10 St. Mirren 25 5 3 17 20 41 18
11 Motherwell 24 5 3 16 16 46 18
12 Ross County 24 2 6 16 21 49 12
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 14
St. Johnstone v Celtic (1245)
Dundee v Partick Thistle (1500)
Kilmarnock v Dundee United (1500)
Ross County v Motherwell (1500)
St. Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Sunday, February 15
Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen (1530)