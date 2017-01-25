Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, January 25
Celtic 1 St. Johnstone 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 21 20 1 0 55 14 61
2 Rangers 21 11 6 4 28 21 39
3 Aberdeen 20 11 4 5 35 19 37
4 Hearts 21 8 7 6 38 26 31
5 St. Johnstone 21 7 7 7 25 25 28
6 Ross County 21 5 8 8 23 36 23
-------------------------
7 Partick Thistle 21 5 7 9 24 29 22
8 Dundee 21 6 4 11 21 28 22
9 Motherwell 20 5 6 9 25 33 21
10 Kilmarnock 21 4 8 9 16 35 20
11 Hamilton Academical 21 2 11 8 21 31 17
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 21 3 7 11 26 40 16
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, January 27
Aberdeen v Dundee (1945)
Saturday, January 28
Motherwell v Rangers (1230)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Partick Thistle (1500)
Kilmarnock v Ross County (1500)
St. Johnstone v Hamilton Academical (1500)
Sunday, January 29
Celtic v Hearts (1300)