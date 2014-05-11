May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 11
Aberdeen 0 Motherwell 1
Celtic 3 Dundee United 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 St. Johnstone 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 38 31 6 1 102 25 99
-------------------------
2 Motherwell 38 22 4 12 64 60 70
3 Aberdeen 38 20 8 10 53 38 68
-------------------------
4 Dundee United 38 16 10 12 65 50 58
-------------------------
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 38 16 9 13 44 44 57
6 St. Johnstone 38 15 8 15 48 42 53
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup