Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 20
Celtic 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Dundee United 2 Hearts 1
Kilmarnock 0 Dundee 0
Ross County 2 Hamilton Academical 1
St. Johnstone 2 Motherwell 1
Friday, February 19
Partick Thistle Aberdeen Postponed
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 26 19 4 3 69 21 61
2 Aberdeen 26 17 4 5 45 29 55
3 Hearts 25 12 8 5 46 26 44
4 Ross County 27 11 3 13 42 43 36
5 St. Johnstone 25 10 5 10 41 41 35
6 Dundee 26 8 10 8 39 41 34
-------------------------
7 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 25 8 8 9 33 36 32
8 Motherwell 27 8 5 14 30 43 29
9 Hamilton Academical 27 7 8 12 31 47 29
10 Partick Thistle 23 7 7 9 22 28 28
11 Kilmarnock 27 7 7 13 29 48 28
12 Dundee United 26 4 5 17 26 50 17
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, February 19
Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (1945) Postponed