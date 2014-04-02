April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 2
Hearts 1 Aberdeen 1
Tuesday, April 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Motherwell 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 32 27 4 1 80 16 85
2 Aberdeen 32 18 6 8 45 30 60
3 Motherwell 32 19 3 10 53 47 60
4 Dundee United 32 15 9 8 57 38 54
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 32 14 7 11 38 34 49
6 St. Johnstone 32 13 6 13 39 33 45
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 32 8 10 14 29 42 34
8 Kilmarnock 32 9 6 17 40 55 33
9 Ross County 32 8 7 17 37 54 31
10 Partick Thistle 32 6 12 14 34 53 30
11 St. Mirren 32 7 7 18 31 53 28
12 Hearts * 32 6 7 19 29 57 10
-------------------------
C - Champion
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, April 4
Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1845)
Saturday, April 5
Dundee United v Celtic (1145)
Kilmarnock v St. Johnstone (1400)
Partick Thistle v Hearts (1400)
St. Mirren v Motherwell (1400)
Monday, April 7
Hibernian v Aberdeen (1845)