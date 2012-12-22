Dec 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 22
Aberdeen 2 St. Johnstone 0
Celtic 4 Ross County 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4 Dundee 1
Friday, December 21
St. Mirren 2 Motherwell 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 18 11 4 3 37 14 37
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 19 8 8 3 42 33 32
3 Motherwell 19 8 6 5 31 26 30
4 Aberdeen 19 7 6 6 24 21 27
5 Hibernian 18 8 3 7 29 27 27
6 St. Johnstone 19 6 7 6 22 25 25
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 17 6 6 5 26 25 24
8 Kilmarnock 17 6 4 7 27 23 22
9 Hearts 18 5 7 6 18 20 22
10 St. Mirren 19 5 5 9 23 32 20
11 Ross County 19 3 9 7 20 30 18
12 Dundee 18 3 3 12 12 35 12
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 23
Kilmarnock v Hibernian (1245)
Hearts v Dundee United (1630)