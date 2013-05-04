Soccer-Downing hopeful Middlesbrough can avoid Premier League drop
April 10 Middlesbrough midfielder Stewart Downing is confident the club can avoid relegation from the Premier League this season despite a daunting run of end-season fixtures.
May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League Relegation Group matches on Saturday Saturday, May 4 Hearts 3 St. Mirren 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Aberdeen 35 11 12 12 39 41 45 2 Hearts 36 11 10 15 38 46 43 3 Kilmarnock 35 10 12 13 47 45 42 4 Hibernian 35 10 12 13 43 50 42 5 St. Mirren 36 8 13 15 44 59 37 ------------------------- 6 Dundee 35 7 8 20 25 61 29 6: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 5 Dundee v Aberdeen (1400) Kilmarnock v Hibernian (1400)
April 10 Middlesbrough midfielder Stewart Downing is confident the club can avoid relegation from the Premier League this season despite a daunting run of end-season fixtures.
April 10 West Ham United are keen to ensure Premier League survival by picking up maximum points over the next two weeks to further distance themselves from the chasing pack, defender Jose Fonte has said.