Feb 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, February 25
Aberdeen 2 Celtic 1
Ross County 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3
St. Johnstone 3 Motherwell 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 27 23 3 1 63 14 72
2 Aberdeen 27 16 3 8 39 26 51
3 Motherwell 26 15 2 9 39 39 47
4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 25 13 5 7 33 21 44
5 Dundee United 26 11 8 7 46 31 41
6 St. Johnstone 26 10 5 11 34 30 35
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 26 8 8 10 24 29 32
8 Kilmarnock 27 7 6 14 33 45 27
9 Partick Thistle 27 5 10 12 28 44 25
10 Ross County 27 7 4 16 32 49 25
11 St. Mirren 27 6 6 15 25 44 24
12 Hearts * 27 5 6 16 22 46 6
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, February 28
Hibernian v Dundee United (1945)
Saturday, March 1
Aberdeen v St. Johnstone (1500)
Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Motherwell v Hearts (1500)
Ross County v Partick Thistle (1500)
St. Mirren v Kilmarnock (1500)