Dec 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 23
Hearts 2 Dundee United 1
Kilmarnock 1 Hibernian 1
Saturday, December 22
Aberdeen 2 St. Johnstone 0
Celtic 4 Ross County 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4 Dundee 1
Friday, December 21
St. Mirren 2 Motherwell 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 18 11 4 3 37 14 37
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 19 8 8 3 42 33 32
3 Motherwell 19 8 6 5 31 26 30
4 Hibernian 19 8 4 7 30 28 28
5 Aberdeen 19 7 6 6 24 21 27
6 Hearts 19 6 7 6 20 21 25
-------------------------
7 St. Johnstone 19 6 7 6 22 25 25
8 Dundee United 18 6 6 6 27 27 24
9 Kilmarnock 18 6 5 7 28 24 23
10 St. Mirren 19 5 5 9 23 32 20
11 Ross County 19 3 9 7 20 30 18
12 Dundee 18 3 3 12 12 35 12
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off