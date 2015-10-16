Oct 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday
Friday, October 16
Ross County 2 Aberdeen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Aberdeen 11 8 0 3 17 12 24
2 Celtic 10 7 2 1 25 9 23
3 Ross County 11 5 3 3 18 12 18
4 Hearts 10 5 2 3 17 14 17
5 Hamilton Academical 10 5 1 4 14 12 16
6 Dundee 10 4 3 3 16 18 15
-------------------------
7 St. Johnstone 10 4 2 4 21 17 14
8 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 10 3 4 3 11 12 13
9 Motherwell 10 3 1 6 8 13 10
10 Kilmarnock 10 2 3 5 10 20 9
11 Partick Thistle 10 1 3 6 6 13 6
12 Dundee United 10 1 2 7 9 20 5
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 17
Motherwell v Celtic (1100)
Hamilton Academical v Dundee (1400)
Kilmarnock v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400)
St. Johnstone v Partick Thistle (1400)
Sunday, October 18
Dundee United v Hearts (1115)