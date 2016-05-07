May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 7
Dundee 0 Hamilton Academical 1
Kilmarnock 0 Partick Thistle 2
Friday, May 6
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Dundee United 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dundee 36 11 14 11 52 52 47
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 36 12 10 14 49 48 46
3 Partick Thistle 36 12 8 16 36 45 44
4 Hamilton Academical 36 11 9 16 40 60 42
-------------------------
5 Kilmarnock 36 9 8 19 38 59 35
-------------------------
R6 Dundee United 36 7 6 23 38 65 27
-------------------------
R - Relegated
5: Relegation play-off
6: Relegation