Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 17
Hamilton Academical 1 Dundee 1
Kilmarnock 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Motherwell 0 Celtic 1
St. Johnstone 1 Partick Thistle 2
Friday, October 16
Ross County 2 Aberdeen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 11 8 2 1 26 9 26
2 Aberdeen 11 8 0 3 17 12 24
3 Ross County 11 5 3 3 18 12 18
4 Hearts 10 5 2 3 17 14 17
5 Hamilton Academical 11 5 2 4 15 13 17
6 Dundee 11 4 4 3 17 19 16
-------------------------
7 St. Johnstone 11 4 2 5 22 19 14
8 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 11 3 4 4 11 14 13
9 Kilmarnock 11 3 3 5 12 20 12
10 Motherwell 11 3 1 7 8 14 10
11 Partick Thistle 11 2 3 6 8 14 9
12 Dundee United 10 1 2 7 9 20 5
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 18
Dundee United v Hearts (1115)