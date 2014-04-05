Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
April 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, April 5 Dundee United 0 Celtic 2 Kilmarnock 1 St. Johnstone 2 Partick Thistle 2 Hearts 4 St. Mirren 3 Motherwell 2 Friday, April 4 Ross County 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 33 28 4 1 82 16 88 2 Aberdeen 32 18 6 8 45 30 60 3 Motherwell 33 19 3 11 55 50 60 4 Dundee United 33 15 9 9 57 40 54 5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 33 15 7 11 40 35 52 6 St. Johnstone 33 14 6 13 41 34 48 ------------------------- 7 Hibernian 32 8 10 14 29 42 34 8 Kilmarnock 33 9 6 18 41 57 33 9 Ross County 33 8 7 18 38 56 31 10 St. Mirren 33 8 7 18 34 55 31 11 Partick Thistle 33 6 12 15 36 57 30 12 Hearts * 33 7 7 19 33 59 13 ------------------------- C - Champion * Deducted 15 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 7 Hibernian v Aberdeen (1845)
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.