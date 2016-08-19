Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday
Friday, August 19
Dundee 1 Hamilton Academical 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dundee 3 1 1 1 5 4 4
2 Rangers 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
3 St. Johnstone 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
4 Partick Thistle 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
5 Celtic 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
6 Kilmarnock 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
6 Motherwell 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
-------------------------
8 Ross County 2 1 0 1 4 5 3
9 Aberdeen 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
10 Hamilton Academical 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
11 Hearts 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
1-7: Championship play-off
8-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 20
St. Johnstone v Celtic (1115)
Aberdeen v Partick Thistle (1400)
Hearts v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400)
Rangers v Motherwell (1400)
Ross County v Kilmarnock (1400)