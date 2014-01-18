Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 18
Aberdeen 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Celtic 3 Motherwell 0
Hibernian 2 St. Mirren 3
Partick Thistle 1 Kilmarnock 1
Ross County 3 Dundee United 0
St. Johnstone 3 Hearts 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 21 18 3 0 48 12 57
2 Aberdeen 23 14 2 7 33 20 44
3 Motherwell 22 14 1 7 32 28 43
4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 21 11 4 6 29 19 37
5 Dundee United 23 9 7 7 39 27 34
6 St. Johnstone 22 8 5 9 30 26 29
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 23 7 7 9 21 23 28
8 St. Mirren 22 6 5 11 23 38 23
9 Kilmarnock 22 6 4 12 26 35 22
10 Ross County 22 6 3 13 26 39 21
11 Partick Thistle 22 4 8 10 21 37 20
12 Hearts * 23 3 5 15 18 42 -1
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off