Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 20
Aberdeen 2 Partick Thistle 1
Hearts 5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Rangers 2 Motherwell 1
Ross County 2 Kilmarnock 0
St. Johnstone 2 Celtic 4
Friday, August 19
Dundee 1 Hamilton Academical 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rangers 3 2 1 0 5 3 7
2 Celtic 2 2 0 0 6 3 6
3 Ross County 3 2 0 1 6 5 6
4 Aberdeen 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
5 Hearts 3 1 1 1 6 3 4
6 Dundee 3 1 1 1 5 4 4
-------------------------
7 St. Johnstone 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
8 Partick Thistle 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
9 Motherwell 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
10 Kilmarnock 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
11 Hamilton Academical 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 0 0 3 3 10 0
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off