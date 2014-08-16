Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 16
Celtic 6 Dundee United 1
Dundee 1 Partick Thistle 1
Hamilton Academical 1 St. Johnstone 0
Motherwell 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2
Ross County 1 Kilmarnock 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 2 1 0 4 0 7
2 Celtic 2 2 0 0 9 1 6
3 Hamilton Academical 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
4 Dundee United 3 2 0 1 5 6 6
5 Partick Thistle 2 1 1 0 5 1 4
6 Kilmarnock 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
-------------------------
7 Dundee 3 0 3 0 2 2 3
8 Aberdeen 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
9 Motherwell 3 1 0 2 1 3 3
10 St. Johnstone 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
11 St. Mirren 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
12 Ross County 3 0 0 3 2 8 0
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off