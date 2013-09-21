Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 21
Aberdeen 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Celtic 2 St. Johnstone 1
Hibernian 2 St. Mirren 0
Partick Thistle 1 Kilmarnock 1
Ross County 2 Hearts 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 7 5 1 1 12 4 16
2 Celtic 6 5 1 0 12 5 16
3 Aberdeen 7 4 1 2 10 6 13
4 Motherwell 6 4 0 2 6 6 12
5 Hibernian 7 3 2 2 7 5 11
6 Partick Thistle 7 2 3 2 7 8 9
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 6 2 2 2 9 5 8
8 St. Johnstone 7 2 2 3 7 8 8
9 Ross County 7 2 1 4 9 14 7
10 Kilmarnock 7 0 3 4 6 10 3
11 St. Mirren 6 0 1 5 2 12 1
12 Hearts 7 2 1 4 6 10 -8
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 22
Dundee United v Motherwell (1400)