Feb 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Monday
Monday, February 11
Hibernian 1 St. Johnstone 3
Saturday, February 9
Aberdeen 0 St. Mirren 0
Dundee United 3 Hearts 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Celtic 3
Kilmarnock 2 Motherwell 0
Friday, February 8
Dundee 0 Ross County 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 25 17 4 4 55 18 55
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 24 9 10 5 49 40 37
3 Motherwell 24 10 7 7 40 34 37
4 St. Johnstone 25 9 9 7 32 31 36
5 Hibernian 26 9 7 10 33 34 34
6 Dundee United 25 8 9 8 40 42 33
-------------------------
7 Aberdeen 26 8 9 9 31 34 33
8 Kilmarnock 25 8 8 9 37 34 32
9 Ross County 25 7 11 7 31 34 32
10 Hearts 25 7 9 9 25 31 30
11 St. Mirren 25 7 8 10 33 43 29
12 Dundee 25 3 5 17 14 45 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off