Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 10
Aberdeen 0 St. Johnstone 0
Dundee 0 Ross County 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Hamilton Academical 1
Motherwell 0 Kilmarnock 0
Rangers 2 Hearts 0
Friday, December 9
Partick Thistle 1 Celtic 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 14 13 1 0 43 12 40
2 Rangers 17 9 5 3 23 17 32
3 Aberdeen 16 8 4 4 28 15 28
4 Hearts 17 7 6 4 31 21 27
5 St. Johnstone 16 6 5 5 22 19 23
6 Kilmarnock 17 4 6 7 15 29 18
-------------------------
7 Ross County 17 3 8 6 17 28 17
8 Hamilton Academical 16 2 10 4 18 22 16
9 Motherwell 16 4 4 8 20 27 16
10 Dundee 17 4 4 9 14 22 16
11 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 17 3 6 8 22 33 15
12 Partick Thistle 16 3 5 8 18 26 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off