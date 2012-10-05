Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Friday Friday, October 5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 Ross County 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 7 4 2 1 13 7 14 2 Motherwell 8 3 4 1 13 10 13 3 Kilmarnock 8 3 3 2 12 8 12 4 St. Mirren 8 3 3 2 14 12 12 5 Hibernian 8 3 3 2 12 12 12 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 9 2 5 2 18 17 11 ------------------------- 7 Aberdeen 8 2 5 1 8 7 11 8 St. Johnstone 8 3 2 3 9 10 11 9 Hearts 8 2 3 3 9 9 9 10 Ross County 9 1 5 3 8 11 8 11 Dundee United 7 2 2 3 7 10 8 12 Dundee 8 1 1 6 3 13 4 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 6 Hibernian v Dundee (1400) Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (1400) Motherwell v Dundee United (1400) St. Johnstone v St. Mirren (1400) Sunday, October 7 Celtic v Hearts (1145)
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (