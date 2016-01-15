UPDATE 2-Soccer-Batshuayi's late winner delivers title for Chelsea
* Chelsea home to Watford next, West Brom visit Manchester City (Adds details)
Jan 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, January 15 Dundee United 1 Celtic 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 21 15 4 2 52 17 49 2 Aberdeen 21 13 4 4 34 20 43 3 Hearts 21 10 7 4 36 24 37 4 St. Johnstone 20 9 4 7 35 31 31 5 Ross County 22 9 3 10 36 33 30 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 21 7 7 7 29 30 28 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 21 6 8 7 31 36 26 8 Motherwell 20 7 4 9 23 28 25 9 Partick Thistle 20 6 6 8 19 24 24 10 Hamilton Academical 21 6 5 10 28 37 23 11 Kilmarnock 22 5 6 11 24 41 21 12 Dundee United 22 2 4 16 19 45 10 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, January 16 Hearts v Motherwell (1500) Kilmarnock v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Partick Thistle v Dundee (1500) St. Johnstone v Hamilton Academical (1500) Sunday, January 17 Ross County v Aberdeen (1215)
* Chelsea home to Watford next, West Brom visit Manchester City (Adds details)
May 12 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Friday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)