Jan 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, January 15 Dundee United 1 Celtic 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 21 15 4 2 52 17 49 2 Aberdeen 21 13 4 4 34 20 43 3 Hearts 21 10 7 4 36 24 37 4 St. Johnstone 20 9 4 7 35 31 31 5 Ross County 22 9 3 10 36 33 30 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 21 7 7 7 29 30 28 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 21 6 8 7 31 36 26 8 Motherwell 20 7 4 9 23 28 25 9 Partick Thistle 20 6 6 8 19 24 24 10 Hamilton Academical 21 6 5 10 28 37 23 11 Kilmarnock 22 5 6 11 24 41 21 12 Dundee United 22 2 4 16 19 45 10 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, January 16 Hearts v Motherwell (1500) Kilmarnock v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Partick Thistle v Dundee (1500) St. Johnstone v Hamilton Academical (1500) Sunday, January 17 Ross County v Aberdeen (1215)