Soccer-Sunderland end goal famine in 2-2 draw at home to West Ham
April 15 Bottom club Sunderland ended their seven-match scoring drought but slipped closer to relegation after a 2-2 home draw with West Ham United on Saturday.
Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, October 26 Dundee United 4 St. Mirren 0 Hibernian 0 Aberdeen 2 Kilmarnock 2 Hearts 0 Friday, October 25 Ross County 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 aband.46' Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 9 7 2 0 20 8 23 2 Aberdeen 11 6 2 3 14 8 20 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 10 6 1 3 16 10 19 4 Motherwell 10 6 1 3 13 12 19 5 Dundee United 11 4 4 3 16 8 16 6 Hibernian 11 4 3 4 9 11 15 ------------------------- 7 Partick Thistle 10 3 4 3 10 11 13 8 St. Johnstone 10 3 3 4 15 13 12 9 Ross County 10 3 1 6 11 19 10 10 Kilmarnock 11 2 3 6 12 16 9 11 St. Mirren 10 2 2 6 9 20 8 12 Hearts * 11 2 2 7 7 16 -7 ------------------------- * Deducted 15 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, October 25 Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1845) aband.46' Sunday, October 27 Partick Thistle v Celtic (1245) St. Johnstone v Motherwell (1605)
April 15 Bottom club Sunderland ended their seven-match scoring drought but slipped closer to relegation after a 2-2 home draw with West Ham United on Saturday.
April 15 Everton midfielder Ross Barkley ended a difficult week off the field by inspiring his team too an eighth straight home win with a 3-1 victory over Burnley at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday.