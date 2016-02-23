UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swansea close to safety after vital win at Sunderland
* Fernando Llorente put Swansea ahead with a ninth-minute header
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday Tuesday, February 23 Partick Thistle 2 St. Johnstone 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 26 19 4 3 69 21 61 2 Aberdeen 26 17 4 5 45 29 55 3 Hearts 25 12 8 5 46 26 44 4 Ross County 27 11 3 13 42 43 36 5 St. Johnstone 26 10 5 11 41 43 35 6 Dundee 26 8 10 8 39 41 34 ------------------------- 7 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 25 8 8 9 33 36 32 8 Partick Thistle 24 8 7 9 24 28 31 9 Motherwell 27 8 5 14 30 43 29 10 Hamilton Academical 27 7 8 12 31 47 29 11 Kilmarnock 27 7 7 13 29 48 28 12 Dundee United 26 4 5 17 26 50 17 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, February 26 Hamilton Academical v Celtic (1945) Saturday, February 27 Aberdeen v St. Johnstone (1500) Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Hearts v Kilmarnock (1500) Motherwell v Partick Thistle (1500) Ross County v Dundee United (1500)
* Fernando Llorente put Swansea ahead with a ninth-minute header
LONDON, May 13 Manchester City enjoyed a huge let-off in their quest for a top-four finish in the Premier League and Swansea City edged to within sight of survival with a crucial victory on Saturday.