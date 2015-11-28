Nov 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, November 28 Aberdeen 3 Ross County 1 Dundee United 1 Hamilton Academical 2 Kilmarnock 2 Partick Thistle 5 Motherwell 2 Hearts 2 Friday, November 27 St. Johnstone 1 Dundee 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 15 11 3 1 38 11 36 2 Aberdeen 16 10 2 4 25 18 32 3 Hearts 16 9 4 3 29 17 31 4 St. Johnstone 16 8 3 5 32 24 27 5 Hamilton Academical 16 6 4 6 21 22 22 6 Ross County 16 6 3 7 23 22 21 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 16 4 8 4 22 25 20 8 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 15 4 5 6 16 19 17 9 Partick Thistle 16 4 5 7 17 23 17 10 Kilmarnock 16 4 4 8 17 29 16 11 Motherwell 16 4 3 9 13 23 15 12 Dundee United 16 2 2 12 12 32 8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 29 Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Celtic (1215)