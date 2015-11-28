UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea close in on title and condemn Boro to relegation
* Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion next, Boro host Southampton (Adds details, quotes)
Nov 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, November 28 Aberdeen 3 Ross County 1 Dundee United 1 Hamilton Academical 2 Kilmarnock 2 Partick Thistle 5 Motherwell 2 Hearts 2 Friday, November 27 St. Johnstone 1 Dundee 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 15 11 3 1 38 11 36 2 Aberdeen 16 10 2 4 25 18 32 3 Hearts 16 9 4 3 29 17 31 4 St. Johnstone 16 8 3 5 32 24 27 5 Hamilton Academical 16 6 4 6 21 22 22 6 Ross County 16 6 3 7 23 22 21 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 16 4 8 4 22 25 20 8 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 15 4 5 6 16 19 17 9 Partick Thistle 16 4 5 7 17 23 17 10 Kilmarnock 16 4 4 8 17 29 16 11 Motherwell 16 4 3 9 13 23 15 12 Dundee United 16 2 2 12 12 32 8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 29 Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Celtic (1215)
May 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)