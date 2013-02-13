Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, February 13
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Kilmarnock 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 25 17 4 4 55 18 55
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 25 9 11 5 50 41 38
3 Motherwell 24 10 7 7 40 34 37
4 St. Johnstone 25 9 9 7 32 31 36
5 Hibernian 26 9 7 10 33 34 34
6 Kilmarnock 26 8 9 9 38 35 33
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 25 8 9 8 40 42 33
8 Aberdeen 26 8 9 9 31 34 33
9 Ross County 25 7 11 7 31 34 32
10 Hearts 25 7 9 9 25 31 30
11 St. Mirren 25 7 8 10 33 43 29
12 Dundee 25 3 5 17 14 45 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, February 15
Aberdeen v Dundee (1945)
Saturday, February 16
Celtic v Dundee United (1500)
Hearts v Kilmarnock (1500)
Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Ross County v St. Johnstone (1500)
St. Mirren v Hibernian (1500)