Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 15
Hamilton Academical 0 Aberdeen 3
Saturday, February 14
Dundee 1 Partick Thistle 0
Kilmarnock 3 Dundee United 2
Ross County 3 Motherwell 2
St. Johnstone 1 Celtic 2
St. Mirren 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 24 18 3 3 48 13 57
2 Aberdeen 25 17 3 5 44 21 54
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 25 16 3 6 37 23 51
4 Dundee United 24 14 3 7 48 33 45
5 Hamilton Academical 27 12 5 10 39 35 41
6 Dundee 26 9 9 8 38 38 36
-------------------------
7 St. Johnstone 25 10 4 11 22 27 34
8 Kilmarnock 25 9 5 11 26 32 32
9 Partick Thistle 25 6 7 12 32 32 25
10 St. Mirren 26 5 3 18 21 43 18
11 Motherwell 25 5 3 17 18 49 18
12 Ross County 25 3 6 16 24 51 15
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off