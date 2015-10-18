Soccer-Tottenham facing impossible task now, says Dier
LONDON, May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.
Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday Sunday, October 18 Dundee United 0 Hearts 1 Saturday, October 17 Hamilton Academical 1 Dundee 1 Kilmarnock 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Motherwell 0 Celtic 1 St. Johnstone 1 Partick Thistle 2 Friday, October 16 Ross County 2 Aberdeen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 11 8 2 1 26 9 26 2 Aberdeen 11 8 0 3 17 12 24 3 Hearts 11 6 2 3 18 14 20 4 Ross County 11 5 3 3 18 12 18 5 Hamilton Academical 11 5 2 4 15 13 17 6 Dundee 11 4 4 3 17 19 16 ------------------------- 7 St. Johnstone 11 4 2 5 22 19 14 8 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 11 3 4 4 11 14 13 9 Kilmarnock 11 3 3 5 12 20 12 10 Motherwell 11 3 1 7 8 14 10 11 Partick Thistle 11 2 3 6 8 14 9 12 Dundee United 11 1 2 8 9 21 5 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
LONDON, May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.
* Dele Alli and Harry Kane went close for Spurs in the first half