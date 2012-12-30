Dec 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 30
Dundee United 3 St. Mirren 4
Saturday, December 29
Dundee 1 Aberdeen 3
Hibernian 1 Celtic 0
Motherwell 2 Kilmarnock 2
St. Johnstone 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 20 12 4 4 39 15 40
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 21 8 10 3 44 35 34
3 Motherwell 21 9 7 5 37 29 34
4 Hibernian 21 9 4 8 31 29 31
5 Aberdeen 21 8 6 7 28 26 30
6 Kilmarnock 20 7 6 7 31 26 27
-------------------------
7 St. Johnstone 21 6 9 6 23 26 27
8 Dundee United 20 6 7 7 31 32 25
9 Hearts 20 6 7 7 20 22 25
10 St. Mirren 21 6 6 9 29 37 24
11 Ross County 20 4 9 7 21 30 21
12 Dundee 20 3 3 14 13 40 12
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 29
Ross County v Hearts (1500) Postponed