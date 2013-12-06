Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday
Friday, December 6
Motherwell 0 Celtic 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 14 11 3 0 35 12 36
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 13 9 1 3 21 11 28
3 Motherwell 15 8 1 6 16 23 25
4 Dundee United 14 6 5 3 25 10 23
5 Aberdeen 14 7 2 5 20 14 23
6 St. Johnstone 14 6 3 5 22 15 21
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 14 4 4 6 9 14 16
8 St. Mirren 13 4 3 6 14 21 15
9 Partick Thistle 14 3 4 7 12 24 13
10 Ross County 13 3 2 8 15 27 11
11 Kilmarnock 14 2 3 9 14 23 9
12 Hearts * 14 3 3 8 12 21 -3
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 7
Dundee United v Hearts (1500)
Hibernian v Partick Thistle (1500)
Ross County v Kilmarnock (1500)
St. Johnstone v Aberdeen (1500)
St. Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)